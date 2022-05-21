D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,807 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

