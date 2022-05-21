DA Davidson Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

