DA Davidson Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $330.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $354.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.27.

HD opened at $287.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.67.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

