Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $16.50 at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

