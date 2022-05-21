Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Danaher were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Danaher by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,806,000 after buying an additional 396,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

NYSE:DHR opened at $251.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

