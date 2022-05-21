Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Up 2.1%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Rating) was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

