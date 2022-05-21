David W. Heard Purchases 6,500 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

INFN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth $867,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 60.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 558,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 211,105 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth $87,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Infinera by 67.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 326,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 131,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

