DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.50.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 742,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,075. DaVita has a twelve month low of $92.63 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

