DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $90.19 on Friday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.9972 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

