DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,855 at Morgan Stanley

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,160 ($100.59) to GBX 7,855 ($96.83) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,150.33.

DCCPF stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. DCC has a 1 year low of $74.93 and a 1 year high of $87.61.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

