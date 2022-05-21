Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Director Michael N. Taglich Sells 37,259 Shares of Stock

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $375,198.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $5.95 on Friday. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

