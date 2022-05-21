Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $407.00 Price Target at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.45.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.48. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

