Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19, RTT News reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.

DECK stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.54 and its 200 day moving average is $318.48. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

