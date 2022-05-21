Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19, RTT News reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.
DECK stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.54 and its 200 day moving average is $318.48. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
