Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19, RTT News reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.

Shares of DECK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.48. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

