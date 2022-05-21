Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19, RTT News reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.

DECK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

