Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.40-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.48. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

