DeRace Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.65 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and $2.65 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeRace alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.74 or 0.11997555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00501597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,569.27 or 1.85061197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033721 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008797 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,240,000 coins.

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

