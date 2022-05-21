Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.78 ($43.18).

DLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.88) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.61) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.09), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($25,750.00).

Shares of Derwent London stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,010 ($37.11). 159,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,497. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,774 ($34.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($47.46). The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,100.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,244.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 53.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

