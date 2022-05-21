Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.78 ($43.18).

DLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.88) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.61) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.09), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($25,750.00).

Shares of Derwent London stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,010 ($37.11). 159,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,497. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,774 ($34.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($47.46). The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,100.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,244.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 53.50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.