Desjardins Cuts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to C$8.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

