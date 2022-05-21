Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Target Price to GBX 4,136

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.13) to GBX 6,100 ($75.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($62.25) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.98) to GBX 5,940 ($73.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($61.02) to GBX 4,625 ($57.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,350.11 ($65.95).

AHT opened at GBX 3,848 ($47.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,560.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,260.09. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,642 ($44.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,572 ($81.02).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

