Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JST. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of JST opened at €38.50 ($40.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.20. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €34.05 ($35.47) and a 12 month high of €57.80 ($60.21).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

