Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.90 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.37). 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 56,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.36).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.47. The stock has a market cap of £94.00 million and a P/E ratio of 159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

In related news, insider Deborah Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,286.98).

Diaceutics PLC provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories, which provides lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services.

