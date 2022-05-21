DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

