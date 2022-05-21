Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0026

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $102,542.69 and $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,285.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.63 or 0.06705142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00236130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00651537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00594642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00068797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,905,413 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

