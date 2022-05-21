Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,457,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,927,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAC remained flat at $$24.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,575. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.