Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

