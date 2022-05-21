Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,450 ($30.20) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,600 ($32.05).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,110 ($38.34).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,440 ($30.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,659.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,880.63. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,334 ($28.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

