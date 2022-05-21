Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Up 0.9%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.35 and last traded at $62.00. 3,783,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,772,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 17,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

