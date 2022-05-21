disBalancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $97,188.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 879.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.33 or 0.11133101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 257.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00501429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.46 or 1.85601259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008793 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,121,877 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.