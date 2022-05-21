Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $58,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

