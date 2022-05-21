Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$79.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from C$70.50 to C$63.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Docebo stock traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.17. The company had a trading volume of 100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,118. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.48. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$37.57 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -77.61.

In other Docebo news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

