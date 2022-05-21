Dogecoin Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and approximately $369.39 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00237868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001957 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003076 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.