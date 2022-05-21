Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton Sells 45,800 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DLB opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.