Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOMA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,709,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.