Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 6,344 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,395.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,643,343 shares in the company, valued at $165,078,249.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

DGICA stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $491.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 497.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

