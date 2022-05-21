DoYourTip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $101,834.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00231033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.86 or 0.01868949 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.