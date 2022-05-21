DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,624,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,460,428. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $126,555,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,258,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.