Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading Down 7.1%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 74,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.
About Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Draganfly (DFLYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.