Dryden Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Fiserv accounts for about 0.4% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.59. 2,859,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,194. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

