Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will post $71.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.06 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DCT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 616,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,836. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

