DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219,250.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00011067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $219,250.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 907.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 195.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.