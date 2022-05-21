DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Up 0.6%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €32.80 ($34.17) and last traded at €32.68 ($34.04). Approximately 88,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.50 ($33.85).

Several equities analysts have commented on DWS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($44.79) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($54.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.70 ($31.98) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.59 and its 200 day moving average is €34.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

