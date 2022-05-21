Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of DT opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 232.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

