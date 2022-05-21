Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,806. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $2,305,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,857 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.