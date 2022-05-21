Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

