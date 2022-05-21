Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $2,305,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dynatrace by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 181,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.