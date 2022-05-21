Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,186.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,544.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,717.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,127.46 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

