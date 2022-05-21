Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 929 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $37,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,126 shares of company stock worth $42,625,874. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

