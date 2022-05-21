Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.22.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,208. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

