Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,317 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of The Ensign Group worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

